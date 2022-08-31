AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

