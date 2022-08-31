AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 477.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

