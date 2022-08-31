AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

