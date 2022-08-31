AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,431 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 509.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Teradata Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TDC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

