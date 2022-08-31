AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,865 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

