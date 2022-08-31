AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,185 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

