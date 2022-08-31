AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

