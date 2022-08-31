AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in DaVita by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

