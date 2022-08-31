Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.1 %

AMBA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

