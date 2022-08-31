Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0092

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
Ambrosus Coin Profile
AMB is a PoA coin that uses the
Dagger
According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “
Buying and Selling Ambrosus
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.