Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0092

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,674,562 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

