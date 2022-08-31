Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Up to $30.03

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $32.00. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 4,530 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.