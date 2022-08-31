Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after buying an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $271.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

