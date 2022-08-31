AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

