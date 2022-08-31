Amon Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $90,568.85 and $138.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

