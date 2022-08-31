Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.41 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00023878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.