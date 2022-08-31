AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Down to $165.00

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.00, but opened at $158.99. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $158.99, with a volume of 1 shares.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 24.2 %
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
