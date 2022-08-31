Analyzing Backblaze (BLZE) and Its Rivals

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Backblaze to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68% Backblaze Competitors -78.79% -84.24% -7.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million -$21.70 million -4.67 Backblaze Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 30.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Backblaze’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Backblaze and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Backblaze Competitors 1637 11294 24257 529 2.63

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 194.86%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than its peers.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.