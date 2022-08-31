Analyzing Backblaze (BLZE) and Its Rivals

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Backblaze to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Backblaze and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Backblaze
|-52.11%
|-62.67%
|-28.68%
|Backblaze Competitors
|-78.79%
|-84.24%
|-7.69%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Backblaze and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Backblaze
|$67.48 million
|-$21.70 million
|-4.67
|Backblaze Competitors
|$1.83 billion
|$286.66 million
|30.68
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Backblaze and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Backblaze
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Backblaze Competitors
|1637
|11294
|24257
|529
|2.63
Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 194.86%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than its peers.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
