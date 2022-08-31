Analyzing Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

OppFi has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Volatility and Risk

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 0.83 $25.55 million $2.08 1.27

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

OppFi beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

