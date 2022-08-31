ANIVERSE (ANV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.85 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $71.03 million and $13.85 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 26% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
ANIVERSE Profile
ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.
ANIVERSE Coin Trading
