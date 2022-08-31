ANIVERSE (ANV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.85 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $71.03 million and $13.85 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

