Apollo Currency Trading Up 16.5% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00095565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00264067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

