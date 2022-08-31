Apollon Limassol Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $558,564.03 and $242,487.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00095500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00260556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026142 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.