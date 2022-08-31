Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $117,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.