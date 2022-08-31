Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $7,903,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 968,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,018,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

