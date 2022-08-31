Arbe Robotics (ARBE) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.64, suggesting that their average share price is 764% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.89 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 47.56

Analyst Recommendations

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 224 1625 2813 50 2.57

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.19%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 48.66%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -32.99% -6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

