ARCS (ARX) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

ARCS (ARX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. ARCS has a market cap of $674,515.25 and $295,363.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,314.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00135031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021660 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARX is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

