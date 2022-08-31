ARCS Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARCS has a market capitalization of $663,972.24 and $224,117.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084130 BTC.

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

