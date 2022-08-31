Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $105.06 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ardor has a total market cap of $105.06 million and $2.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00095926 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021463 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00260866 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025853 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002618 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
