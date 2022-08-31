Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at $73,482,060.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 247.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.