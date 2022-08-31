Ares Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,720.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $732,125.34 and $42,720.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

