Ares Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,720.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $732,125.34 and $42,720.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
