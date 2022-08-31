Ark (ARK) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002068 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,372,667 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

