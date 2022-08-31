Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $84,082.44 and $56.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.33 or 0.07756816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00162231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00270016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00742255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00575978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,430,564 coins and its circulating supply is 14,386,020 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.