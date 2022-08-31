Aryacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,982.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $260,608.12 and $6,982.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

