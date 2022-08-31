Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $427.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

