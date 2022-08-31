ASKO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, ASKO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ASKO has a total market capitalization of $404,837.55 and approximately $44.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASKO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,530,836 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
Buying and Selling ASKO
Receive News & Updates for ASKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASKO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.