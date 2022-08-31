ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Trading Down 1.4 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $493.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.