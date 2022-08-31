ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 695.50 ($8.40) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 687.50 ($8.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,976 ($48.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 935.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.19. The firm has a market cap of £695.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.93.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

