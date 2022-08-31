Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $373.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $244,940. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

