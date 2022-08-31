Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,401.00

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Australian Safe Shepherd has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $25,401.00 worth of Australian Safe Shepherd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Australian Safe Shepherd has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Australian Safe Shepherd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Australian Safe Shepherd Profile
Australian Safe Shepherd’s official Twitter account is @assfinance.
