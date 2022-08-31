Auxilium Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $61,838.02 and approximately $11,666.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global.
Auxilium Coin Trading
