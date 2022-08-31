Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.