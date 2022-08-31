Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aware Stock Performance
Shares of Aware stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
