Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of Aware stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Aware has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the first quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Articles

