Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $84,869.08 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $84,869.08 and $21,194.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

