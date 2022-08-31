BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $219,104.00

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $219,104.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

About BaaSid

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

