BabySwap (BABY) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $298,271.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,143,800 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.

Buying and Selling BabySwap

