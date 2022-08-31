Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,900.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.45, for a total value of 14,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,054,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Down 7.0 %

Backblaze stock opened at 6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $219.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

