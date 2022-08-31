Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00018776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $47.36 million and $5.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

