Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $223.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
