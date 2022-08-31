Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $223.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

