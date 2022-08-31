Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $6.81 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00033845 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $296.34 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,828,864 coins and its circulating supply is 43,511,234 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

