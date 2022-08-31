Ballswap (BSP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114.53 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Ballswap has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ballswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a total market cap of $114.53 million and $71,425.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.
About Ballswap
Ballswap (CRYPTO:BSP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 coins. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/BitBallEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @BitBallSwap.
Buying and Selling Ballswap
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
