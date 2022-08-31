Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

